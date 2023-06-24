Westlake is Texas' wealthiest city, study says

The home of numerous former Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and other influential business executives topped the list.

WESTLAKE, Texas — Westlake, Texas, is the state's wealthiest city, according to an online study.

Utilizing mean household income and median sales prices of homes from US Census data and Redfin, Suburbs101 ranked the top 11 wealthiest cities in the Lone Star State and the affluent Tarrant County town topped the list.

Not to be confused with the West Lake Hills area of Austin (which is affluent in its own right and also in the list), Westlake and its sparse population of just over 1,600 people boasts an impressive $471,768 mean household income. The median sales price of homes in Westlake, according to the study, is $4,022,051.

This isn't shocking to hear when you count the fact that Westlake is home to former Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers players, as well as other influential business executives.

Here is a look at the full list (mean household income/median sales price of homes):

Westlake: $471,768 / $4,022,051 Hunters Creek Village: $477,852 / $2,611,269 Piney Point Village: $465,566 / $2,986,832 Highland Park: $429,832 / $2,432,566 Westover Hills: $392,987 / $3,500,000 Barton Creek: $397,726 / $3,401,692 Bunker Hill Village: $396,465 / $1,885,541 West University Place: $365,547 / $1,564,590 University Park: $351,025 / $1,838,796 Southlake: $325,046 / $1,259,744 West Lake Hills: $277,603 / $2,704,146

Westlake is now considered the wealthiest city in all of Texas. https://t.co/M8AlVdnBJk pic.twitter.com/vxbLb2IC3X — Town of Westlake (@townofwestlake) June 23, 2023