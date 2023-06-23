Highway 114 reopens in Southlake after two-car crash

Friday morning, there was a two-car crash involving an 18-wheeler westbound on Highway 114 near the Kimball on-ramp in Southlake.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Drivers in Southlake dealt with some backed-up traffic Friday morning as they headed into work.

There was a two-car crash involving an 18-wheeler westbound on Highway 114 near the Kimball on-ramp, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety. This is near Gateway Church and Dragon Stadium.

As of 7:30 a.m., all westbound lanes of Highway 114 were closed near Kimball. At 9:47 a.m., Highway 114 had been reopened, Southlake DPS said.