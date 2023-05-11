West Texas ghost town goes up for sale

According to Marfa Public Radio, the ghost town of Lobo has a base price for the entire property at $100,000.

VAN HORN, Texas — The far West Texas ghost town of Lobo is up for sale.

A group of friends from Germany currently own the town that is between Van Horn and Valentine. In the 1980s, the aquifer was pumped dry and by 1991, Lobo turned into a ghost town.

Some of the remaining structures that remain include a gas station, motel, a grocery store, and a few abandoned houses. The group used the land for art events. This is where Desert Dust Cinema has taken place, which is a film festival. They had gathering where they'd watch films, have live music and art shows.

For those wondering about the price of the ghost town, Marfa Public Radio reports that the entire property will have a base price of $100,000. At this point, the owners care more about what that person is going to do with the property.