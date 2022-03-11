West Dallas neighbors continue fight against GAF manufacturing plant

Neighbors claim the business is contributing to health and environmental concerns.

DALLAS — Some neighbors in West Dallas are asking Dallas City Council members to consider a move to rezone homes in their community.

The community-based request comes amid ongoing controversy around the GAF manufacturing plant on Singleton Boulevard.

Neighbor Janie Cisneros, members of Singleton United/Unidos, and their supporters gathered outside Dallas City Hall with signs and banners on Thursday to speak out against the asphalt and shingle production site.

“Nothing will ever fully depict what’s it’s like to live next door to GAF,” Cisneros told the crowd.

Neighbors claim the business is contributing to health and environmental concerns.

“The irritants affecting your eyes. Affecting your head. Your skin. Your stomach.” Cisneros explained.

Some West Dallas neighbors explained they are concerned GAF is currently asking the city to rezone its site.

The group showed up to City Hall prepared to deliver a letter and list of demands to City Council members. They said family homes on both sides of GAF are zoned industrial. Singleton United/Unidos is asking City Council to consider changing that zoning to residential, in order to give neighbors some protections.

“It’s time the city starts to right its wrongs in our neighborhood,” Cisneros added.

A spokesman from GAF said the most recent stack test at the West Dallas plant was performed by a third-party, nationally-accredited company. He said the City of Dallas and TCEQ were sent copies of the test results in October.