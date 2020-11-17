Live: Lockdown lifted at Weatherford High School, suspect taken to hospital, police say

All students and staff are safe, police tweeted.

Story updated at 4:02 p.m. with additional information from officials.

An individual who went onto the Weatherford High School campus Tuesday afternoon was injured from a self-inflicted wound and taken to the hospital, police said.

The school went on lockdown earlier in the day due to an active threat after the person accessed the campus, police said.

The lockdown at the school has been lifted and all students and staff are safe, police tweeted. There are no further threats, the city said.

A school resource officer confronted the person, who ran away into a wooded area with a firearm, police said.

The person was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for a self-inflicted wound, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The individual's condition is unknown at this time.

Students were being released from campus. At around 3 p.m., students and staff were on lockdown and safe within the building, the city tweeted.

"Again, we want to reassure parents that the situation is contained and that our students and staff are safe within our buildings," the city tweeted.