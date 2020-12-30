Weather dampens pregame fun at the Cotton Bowl

Rain and strong winds made game day difficult for fans, workers and vendors.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rain and strong winds put a damper the Cotton Bowl pregame festivities Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Oklahoma and Florida fans were itching for kickoff at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic, and not just because they were hoping for a good game.

“I’m definitely not feeling this weather right now,” said Taylor Luttrell, who drove in from Gainseville, FL Wednesday.

The rain and strong winds not only dampened the fun at the stadium, but also made for a hectic road trip.

“It was windy, so the car kept losing traction,” Luttrell said. “I was terrified.”

Slowly but surely she made it to Arlington, where the weather made game day tough not just for fans but also stadium workers, police officers and vendors.

The bad news: temperatures were expected to continue to drop into the night and more rain is expected after the game.

The good news: fans looked forward to a great matchup between Oklahoma and Florida in a climate-controlled stadium.