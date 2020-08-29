'We can't give up until she is found': Fort Worth family continues search efforts for 70-year-old grandmother

Carolyn Kay Riggins has been missing since July 11, 2020. She was last seen leaving a bingo hall in Watauga, TX.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The last 50 days have been tough for the family of Carolyn Kay Riggins of Fort Worth.

Riggins, 70, was last seen at the Watauga Road Bingo Hall in Watauga, Texas. Her loved ones haven’t heard from the matriarch of their family in weeks.

"You’ve just got to understand the pain we are going through,” her daughter Gale Haynes said.

Family members say they last spoke with Riggins on July 11, 2020. They said she went to play bingo. The business confirmed to the family that Riggins was there and won a jackpot.

“We don’t know where our mom is,” said Haynes.

Riggins’ family said they are worried, hurt and anxious. Fliers have been drafted listing Riggins as endangered missing.

The family is making a public plea for help as they launch a new search effort scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

"We can’t give up. We can’t give up until she is found,” said her daughter Kendra Holleman.

Riggins was last seen driving her tan 2002 Lincoln Town Car. The family says that vehicle has a distinct black soft top.

“It’s been tagged one time, 35 North going towards Denton,” said Holleman.

A reward for information about Riggins’ whereabouts increased to $5,000 this week. A Facebook page titled "Finding Carolyn" has also been set up, where the family is sharing updates.

The family and their supporters are asking community members to help with Saturday’s search effort.

Shonda Strives of "Finding Out Missing" is assisting the family. She said, "We’re going to make sure that we’re looking at the wooded bushy areas, also around some of the lakes, as well. We’re needing everyone out there.”

Detectives from Watauga are assisting Fort Worth police in this ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Riggins.

"We need her home,” said Haynes.