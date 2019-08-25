The Waxahachie Police Department is searching for Randall Scott Prutzman, a white, 65-year-old man who police say has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Police say Prutzman is 5-feet-10-inches, 210 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. He wears rectangular bifocals and has two tattoos: His right forearm is tattooed with the name "Randy," and his upper right arm has a tattoo of a naval symbol.

Prutzman was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday at 1593 Wildflower Drive in Waxahachie, driving a white 2003 Saturn Ion with a Texas license plate 27002DV.

Police believe Prutzman is a danger to himself.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.