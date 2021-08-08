16-year-old girl dead, 5 others injured in Waxahachie crash, officials say

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A teenage girl is dead and five other teens are injured after a Saturday car crash in Waxahachie, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Sunday.
The crash happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in Waxahachie when the 16-year-old girl, who was driving a 2007 Honda Accord, didn't take a curve in the road correctly and ended up driving off fo the left side of the road at 122 Shoreside Trail. The car hit a culvert and came to a stop.
The impact killed the driver at the scene, and five other people in the car—a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy—were all seriously injured and were all taken to area hospitals, Texas DPS officials said. All of the people in the crash were from Waxahachie, except for the 17-year-old boy, who was from Garland, officials said.
At this time, Texas DPS said it will not be releasing the names of the people involved because they are juveniles.
