Water main break causes flooding Friday in Dallas

Dallas Fire Rescue said the first time it was brought to the department's attention was when its units were dispatched to a "Cut Off Water" call.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A water main break was causing flooding Friday in Dallas near the intersection of Hickory Street and South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dallas Fire Rescue said while it wasn't helping with the break, the first time it was brought to the department's attention was when its units were dispatched to a "Cut Off Water" call at about 4 p.m. on South Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Corinth Street.

The 911 caller said it was possibly from a water main break and when Dallas Fire Rescue arrived, the first responders notified the water department.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they are provided.