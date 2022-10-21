Former President Donald Trump delivers speech at Robstown rally

ROBSTOWN, Texas — If you weren’t able to make it out to see former president Donald Trump speak in Robstown, you’re in luck: 3NEWS will be livestreaming his speech at kiiitv.com.
The 45th president is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.
Trump isn’t the only politician scheduled to appear in Robstown for this event -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is running against Democratic hopeful Mike Collier, spoke earlier in the day, as well as Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, who is running against Democrat Rochelle Garza; and US Rep. Michael Cloud, who is running against Democrat Maclovio Perez Jr.
