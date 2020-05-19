First COVID-19 patient admitted to Methodist Charlton ICU released after 57-day hospital stay

DALLAS, Texas — Methodist Charlton Medical Center celebrated a milestone Monday night, as the hospital released its very first COVID-19 patient admitted to its ICU.
Barbara Sterling, 52, was admitted on March 22.
Per Ryan Owens, Methodist Health System's director of public relations, Sterling spent 57 days in the hospital.
Of those 57 days, Owens said Sterling was in the ICU for 54 days and on a ventilator for 33 days.
She was given plasma from a COVID-19 survivor as part of her treatment at Methodist Charlton, Owens said.
Sterling will spend some time in rehab to regain strength, but she appeared ecstatic while leaving the hospital Monday night.
Sterling's family was waiting outside. She hadn't seen them since she was admitted.
She's a wife, mother, and grandmother. Owens said that nurses often helped her FaceTime with her family.
Many of those nurses were involved in the happy sendoff.
