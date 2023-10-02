18-year-old wanted in shooting of juvenile in the face in North Texas, police say

Ayden Stephen Blair faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

WATAUGA, Texas — An 18-year-old is wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in the face in Watauga, police said.

Ayden Stephen Blair faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

The victim, a juvenile whose name was not released, was found shot in the face in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive on Sunday evening. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information about their condition was released.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police said Blair was identified as the shooter, but they couldn't find him after searching the area Sunday night.

Blair should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

More information about how the shooting happened was not released.

Anyone with information about Blair's whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-514-5897.