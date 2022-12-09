Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at North Texas nursing home

Local officials told WFAA the fire started just after 6 a.m. and there were no life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

WATAUGA, Texas — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a North Texas nursing home, according to local authorities.

A North Richland Hills official said Friday that the fire – which happened at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation – started just after 6 a.m. and escalated to a two-alarm fire. The fire started outside and made its way into the building, according to the spokesperson. Victims were pulled out of the building immediately and the fire had been extinguished Friday morning.

Both staff and first responders helped evacuate patients from the building.

Officials said there were no life-threatening injuries. Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment, and three first responders were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of Friday morning, officials said. Fifteen ambulances responded to the fire.

A spokesperson for the nursing home's management company told WFAA the residents were being taken back in since the fire is extinguished.