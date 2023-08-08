Walking through the City of Fort Worth's financial plan for the new fiscal year

The Fort Worth city manager said he wants to increase funding for public safety and the maintenance of greenspaces.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city councilmembers learned what recommendations are on the table for next year's city budget.

It includes funding for more officers in Cowtown. Right now, there are about 144 officer vacancies at the Fort Worth Police Department. Still, Fort Worth Officer Vicky Vergara said there's a certain feeling she gets when she puts on her uniform.

"A feeling of satisfaction and of hope and desire to make changes in the community and helping out with our youth and with adults," Vergara said.

Vergara is in her seventh year at FWPD. She is currently assigned to the Police Athletic Club known at PAL. She is putting in extra hours working off-duty part time at Rocketship Elementary School in Fort Worth. Her work at the school has been just as rewarding because of the relationships she has made in the community and with teachers and students.

"It's very uplifting. I can't walk the halls with kids around without them wanting a high-five me, fist-bump me or just run up and hug me," said Vergara, "They will run up to my leg. But it's amazing. They feel a connection to you."

Vergara said she can tell just by the look on the faces of teachers and students that they feel safer with her being there. While working part-time at the school, she said she has been able to impact the classroom just with her presence -- especially in the classrooms with the younger students.

"I was in a pre-K class yesterday. And so, you know, first day of school, all the kids are crying. There was havoc everywhere," said Vergara. "But I was able to help calm some of the kids down. I had some of the kids sitting on my lap. There was even a point in time where we were doing like a 'Ring Around the Rosie dance.' And I mean, the kids started crying the moment I left the classroom."

Thanks to the 2024 city budget recommendations, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said he hopes to hire more officers like her. During Tuesday morning's special council budget meeting, City Manager David Cooke shared his spending recommendations. Part of Cooke's responsibility is to sift through the budget requests from different city departments and recommend the amounts that should be allocated for the year.

"The budget entails increasing public safety, increasing maintenance of green spaces, doing more on economic development and reducing the property tax rate," said David Cooke.

Cooke recommends an increase in money to tackle the city's homelessness, challenges at the animal shelters and even money to start up an Environmental Division.

Fort Worth's 2024 $2.6 billion budget includes lowering the property tax rate by 4 cents, a decrease not seen in years. The fire department's budget will increase more than 10% to hire 76 firefighters, and the police budget increases by almost 8%.

Noakes said he has heard from the public about their concerns when calling 911. He said he believes that callers want to speak with a live person, instead of an automated voice. So Noakes said he will use part of his budget to hire more 911 operations. He also wants parents to know he'll use part of his budget money will go towards school resource officers.

"We're picking the right officers who have not just the mind for the work, but the heart for the work as well," Noakes said.

Vergara said she has seen dozens of officers retire from Fort Worth Police Department during her seven years on the force. Although she has gotten to know a lot of the newer officers who have joined the department, she's hoping more people are interested in public service.

"Unfortunately, just as quickly as we're bringing recruits into the police academy, we're having officers retire as well," Vergara said.

Before it's said and done, City Manager David Cooke will hold a series of meetings with councilmembers, city departments and even in the community in all of the council districts. Final council approval on the 2024 budget will not only mean safer schools but also safer streets.