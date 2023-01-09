Walker County wildfire grows to estimated 500 acres, 0% contained, Texas A&M Forest Service says | Evacuations recommended

Additionally, the OEM said FM 247 is closed in both directions from Pinedale to FM 2989 due to the fire.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is recommending evacuations for everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road due to a large wildfire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 5:27 p.m. that the fire has grown to an estimated 500 acres and is still 0% contained. That's up from a reported 100-acre estimation at 4:21 p.m. At 5:54 p.m., the forest service announced a temporary flight restriction was in place to accommodate firefighting aircraft.

At 5:22 p.m., the OEM said the fire had jumped across FM 247 and the nearby rest area is evacuating. They said pilots were dropping water on the fire.

