Waco police chief sworn in, making history in city

WACO, Texas — Waco's new police chief was sworn in Friday, March 19 in a live-streamed ceremony.

Sheryl Victorian will be sworn in at 2 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center's Brazos Room. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Victorian was officially selected as the city's new police chief in mid-February following City Manager Bradley Ford's recommendation and the city council's unanimous vote. She started in the position March 15.

Her selection is historic for Waco, as she is the first female and Black police chief. She was one of four finalists, selected from 43 applicants from 17 states.

Victorian received her doctorate degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University and holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs, also from Texas Southern University.

She began her law enforcement career as a police cadet in Houston in 1993. As she rose through the ranks of the department, Victorian served in or supervised virtually every major unit giving her a wide range of experience and expertise including extensive work undercover.