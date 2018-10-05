For as green as Don and Marilyn MacGregor's yard is, the Fort Worth couple are admittedly not green thumbs.

"No. Are you kidding?" Marilyn said.

"She buys them and I try to keep them alive," Don added.

But of all the things in their garden they've kept alive, there's one in particular that's the most ironic.

"There is no mistaking the smell," Don said.

"Like a dead body," Marilyn said.

Alive and well in their front yard is a Konjac, also known as a "Voodoo Lily," "Devil's Tongue," "Snake Palm," and "Elephant Yam," according to the Botanical Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth.

It's known for its striking beauty and its putrid scent, similar to a rotting corpse.

"I felt like I wanted to puke," Marilyn said of the smell.

Most visitors can't wait to get away from it. But this week, it appeared one visitor came specifically for it.

"He was sitting right here on the wooden fence," Don said.

The "he"? he's referring to is a big ol' vulture.

"It was just startling to see him sitting there," they said.

They soon realized the smell of rotting bodies had likely brought him to their property, in search of food.

"I could see he was looking at that plant and kinda moving his way up to it," Don said.

The MacGregors watched through their window as the bird inspected its imminent meal.

"And then he said, 'Mmm, I don’t want that for lunch.'"

The vulture eventually flew off, fleeced by the funky flower. The family hasn't seen the vulture since Wednesday at lunchtime, without the lunch it apparently thought it was going to be getting. But they say they wouldn’t be surprised if it came back for seconds.

As for the plant, despite its overwhelming odor, it's staying put.

"Kind of attached to it," Marilyn said. "It's interesting to see when and what it's going to do."

After all, beauty is in the nose of the beholder.

