Denton County election officials share how to protect your mail-in vote

Mail-in voting is at the heart of a national debate. Here’s how to make sure your vote counts in the middle of it all.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The United States Postal Service warns a fight over funding could lead to delays with mailed-in ballots across the country and here in Texas.

As a result, phones at the office of the Denton County elections administrator have been ringing off the hook.

“We started getting a lot of inquiries,” said Frank Phillips, elections administrator for Denton County. “We do everything legally possible to ensure that your vote counts.”

With the contentious presidential election less than three months away, President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting opens the door for massive voter fraud.

Democrats say President Trump is trying to steal the election after Trump admitted to withholding billions of dollars to the USPS to limit mail-in voting.

While politicians continue to battle over postal service funding in the nation’s capital, there are things you can do to protect your vote right here at home.

“We all cherish our right to vote and that’s something that we take seriously,” Phillips said.

Texas mail-in ballots are reserved for people who will be out of the county during early voting and election day, voters who are 65 or older, sick or disabled, or in jail.

Those interested in mail-in ballots need to apply by Oct. 23.

The first mail-in ballots will hit North Texas mailboxes in mid-September. Phillips encourages voters to fill them out and mail them back, or better yet, take them to the election administration office.

“It’s a good opportunity for anyone who wants to make sure their ballot does get there in time,” Phillips said. “They can simply come to our office and drop it off then they don’t have to worry.”

While mail-in voter fraud does happen, it’s never been seen on a large scale, according to Phillips.

“It’s a very small fraction,” Phillips said.