Everything to know about the June 10 runoff election in North Texas
While there is much less on the ballot this election, there are still a few city council seats up for grabs in Dallas, Fort Worth and neighboring cities.
While we just had an election at the start of May, not every election finished with a clear winner. Thus, the need for a runoff election for several races around the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex on June 10.
Early voting already started Tuesday, May 30, and will continue through June 6.
These runoff elections aren't nearly as high-profile as last year's, which featured several state-level positions on the ballot. Instead, this year will feature a number of city council and school board positions up for a vote, including in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Dallas County: Full Election List
Dallas City Council, Place 3
Zarin Gracey
Joe Tave
Cedar Hill City Council, Place 6
Bertha Middlebrooks
Maranda Auzenne
DeSoto City Council, Place 2
Gilbert Graim
Pierette Parker
Grand Prairie City Council, Place 7 At Large
Jeff Copeland
Bessye Adams
Irving City Council, District 3
Mark Zeske
Abdul Khabeer
Irving City Council, District 5
Heather A. Stroup
Mark Cronenwett
Seagoville City Council, Place 4
Mike Fruin
Allen Grimes
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, District 2
Sarah Weinberg
Jimmy Tran
To look up your sample ballot or see if you're eligible to vote in Dallas County, click here.
Tarrant County: Full Election List
Fort Worth City Council, District 11
Rick Herring
Jeanette Martinez
Forest Hill City Council, Place 1
Carlie Jones
Lyndia Thomas
Forest Hill City Council, Place 3
Timey Boardingham
Sonja Coleman
Grand Prairie City Council, Place 7 At Large
Jeff Copeland
Bessye Adams
White Settlement Mayor
Faron Young
Aaron James
Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees, District 5
Carin 'CJ' Evans
Kevin Lynch
Tarrant County College Board of Trustees, District 4
Bill Greenhill
Laura Forkner Pritchett
To find your sample ballot in Tarrant County, click here.
Collin County: Full Election List
Anna City Council, Place 3
Stan Carver II
Kelly Herndon
Collin County Community College District Board of Trustees, Place 2
Jay Saad
Scott Coleman
Collin County Community College District Board of Trustees, Place 3
Stacey Donald
Cathie Alexander
To find your sample ballot in Collin County, click here.
How to vote: What you need to bring
Are you registered to vote? You can visit this page to see if you are registered or not. If not, you can go here to register to vote online through the state. But know that the deadline to register to vote for this runoff election was May 11.
You'll need to bring a valid photo ID when you head to the polling sites to vote, this can be a number of things:
- Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport
Here’s what to bring if you don't have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity
If you're unable to show a valid photo ID, but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.