Everything to know about the June 10 runoff election in North Texas

While there is much less on the ballot this election, there are still a few city council seats up for grabs in Dallas, Fort Worth and neighboring cities.

These runoff elections aren't nearly as high-profile as last year's, which featured several state-level positions on the ballot. Instead, this year will feature a number of city council and school board positions up for a vote, including in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Early voting already started Tuesday, May 30, and will continue through June 6.

While we just had an election at the start of May, not every election finished with a clear winner. Thus, the need for a runoff election for several races around the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex on June 10.

To look up your sample ballot or see if you're eligible to vote in Dallas County, click here.

How to vote : What you need to bring

Are you registered to vote? You can visit this page to see if you are registered or not. If not, you can go here to register to vote online through the state. But know that the deadline to register to vote for this runoff election was May 11.

You'll need to bring a valid photo ID when you head to the polling sites to vote, this can be a number of things:

Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s what to bring if you don't have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity