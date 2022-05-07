UNT Dallas commencement ceremonies causes Election Day voting struggles in Addison

Viewers reached out to WFAA about Addison voters struggling to vote at Loos Fieldhouse due to commencement ceremonies blocking access to the voting location.

ADDISON, Texas — Prospecting voters in Addison are running into a problem casting their ballots on Election Day: access to a common voting location, Loos Field House, is being blocked by UNT Dallas campus commencement ceremonies.

According to the UNT Dallas website, two commencement ceremonies were scheduled at Loos Field House at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 9 a.m. commencement was for School of Business and School of Education, and the 2 p.m. commencement was for School of Behavioral Health and Human Services and School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.