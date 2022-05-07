UNT Dallas commencement ceremonies causes Election Day voting struggles in Addison

ADDISON, Texas — Prospecting voters in Addison are running into a problem casting their ballots on Election Day: access to a common voting location, Loos Field House, is being blocked by UNT Dallas campus commencement ceremonies.
According to the UNT Dallas website, two commencement ceremonies were scheduled at Loos Field House at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 9 a.m. commencement was for School of Business and School of Education, and the 2 p.m. commencement was for School of Behavioral Health and Human Services and School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The Dallas County Elections Administrator confirmed to WFAA that the Election Day judge for Loos Field House informed them of the issue. Election officials said voters can vote at any voting location in the county and can find their most convenient vote center by using the Election Day location finder.
