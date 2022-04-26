DART offering free rides to voting polls for May 7 election

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced Tuesday it is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, May 7, 2022.
Officials said voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DART said riders do not need proof of voter registration to get the free ride.
Riders can use promo code "vote22" at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on May 7.
For everything you should know about the May 7 election in North Texas, click on our voter guide here.
Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the "plan" tool in the free GoPass app or use the trip planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.
If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.