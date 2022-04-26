DART offering free rides to voting polls for May 7 election

Voters headed to the polls can take advantage of free rides from DART on May 7.

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced Tuesday it is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, May 7, 2022.

Officials said voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

DART said riders do not need proof of voter registration to get the free ride.

Riders can use promo code "vote22" at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on May 7.

