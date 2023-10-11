A new doughnut shop is coming to this North Texas city

"We’re thrilled to unveil our plans to establish a presence in Dallas—a city we've had our eye on for quite some time,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said.

DALLAS — The magic of “America’s Greatest Doughnut” is heading to North Texas.

Voodoo Doughnut, the originators of the gourmet doughnut category, has announced its 20th store will be located in Dallas’ Lower Greenville district. It’s the eight location in the Lone Star State.

Voodoo Doughnut says the plan is to hire at least 75 employees from the DFW community in which the company will offer “competitive wages, affordable health care and generous paid time off.”

"We’re thrilled to unveil our plans to establish a presence in Dallas—a city we've had our eye on for quite some time,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said.

“This announcement not only signifies our commitment to growth but also our dedication to providing opportunities locally. By creating over 75 jobs, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the vibrant community.”

Voodoo Doughnut was established in 2003 in Portland, Ore., quickly becoming a hit. The company’s unique and imaginative flavors of gourmet doughnuts, including the award-winning Bacon Maple Bar, the Memphis Mafia and the Cannolo have gained widespread popularity.

There are over 50 flavor options to choose from, including 25 vegan alternatives.

The company says it "emphasizes the guest experience, employee incentives, and community engagement through charitable initiatives," too.

So, North Texans, gear up for a spellbinding experience when its newest storefront opens at 1806 Greenville Avenue, Suite 120 in Dallas.