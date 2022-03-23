Volunteers collecting, distributing donations to Jacksboro families in need after EF3 tornado

Volunteers are collecting clothes, food, water and other household items for men, women and children. They have inventoried every item too for easy distribution.

JACKSBORO, Texas — Tornado victims in Jacksboro are getting the help they need.

Volunteers are collecting clothes, food, water and other household items for men, women and children. They have inventoried every item too for easy distribution.

Some of the volunteers are just teenagers, like Kalista Dunlap.

"I am currently a senior at Jacksboro High School," Dunlap said. "I have been here since yesterday, helping, trying to get people to bring stuff in. I have been making phone calls, trying to get people to bring more stuff in."

The donations are needed as tornado victims start their recovery. Some families have already moved debris and damaged items to the curb, boarded up windows, and moved damaged vehicles.

Donation volunteer coordinator Charlie Martin never expected this huge response. He first put out the call for volunteers and compiled a list of names. Then, the donations started pouring in and have not stopped.

"We have got bedding, we have got shoes, we've got toys and car seats," said Martin.

Martin shared how this crisis has taught him how much people in Jacksboro are loved and how much people care about their neighbors, even people they don't know.

Martin also talked about how the surrounding communities outside of Jacksboro city limits stepped up to give donations.

The donations also include lots of toiletries and an unbelievable amount of baby items.

Dee Henderson and her granddaughter dropped off donations.

"Accessories for girls, and what else did we give, we gave some bibles, shoes, lots of shoes," said Henderson.

"I am so sorry for their loss," Dunlap said. "If I could do anything more to help them, I would."