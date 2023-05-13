'It’s a week later, but nothing seems like it’s changed' | Visitors still at memorial outside Allen Premium Outlets

The memorial commemorating the victims of the shooting will remain outside the mall until May 16.

ALLEN, Texas — Saturday marked the one-week anniversary since a mass shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlet Mall.

A small crowd gathered Saturday afternoon at a memorial outside the mall parking lot. It’s a setting that’s hosted hundreds over the last few days, as people visited the area to pay their respects and honor those who lost their lives last weekend.

“It’s a week later, but nothing seems like it’s changed," said Cheryl Jackson, a resident of nearby McKinney. "Every person that walks up here, and I would say thousands have walked to us, every one of them has a new hurt a new set of tears a new question of why."

Most say their hearts are heavy, and their questions remain unanswered even a week past the shooting.

Saturday afternoon, the crowd bowed their heads. Many held hands and cried as the very minute the shooter opened fire last weekend, 3:36 p.m., was observed with a moment of silence.

“My stomach turned, because all I could think of was, a week ago today a few hours ago from when all this happened, it was a beautiful day -- and then chaos,” said Allen resident Chris Reyes.

“It broke our heart that it could happen anywhere, but it happened here,” said Tonya Whistler, another long-time Allen resident.

The group sang songs and shared prayers as volunteers added pictures of the victims. Large crosses bore all the names of those who never made it home last weekend.

“I came tonight to learn more about them, and who they were because I want to know them as people, not as victims of a tragedy. I want to know them as people,” said Whistler.

Jim and Tanya Brownson have called Allen their home for years.

“We were supposed to be here shopping that day for whatever reason, we just didn’t make it, but we should’ve been here about the time this happened. It’s just all the hate…enough.”

Inga Van Wagoner has helped protect the sanctity of the memorial all week. She said she felt the need to be because she desperately wants to help those who are hurting.

“I want to be able to pour support and love into the people who’ve been touched by this,” said Van Wagoner.