The visitation and funeral service for Dallas police officer Jamie Givens have been scheduled.

Givens' visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, officials at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery confirmed. His funeral will also be held at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Prestonwood is located at 6801 West Park Boulevard, near the Dallas North Tollway. The services are open to the public, according to the funeral home.

Givens, a senior corporal in the Dallas Police Department's motorcycle unit, was killed Saturday when a suspected drunken driver crashed into him while he was stationed on his motorcycle during a funeral escort along I-20 in southern Dallas. Givens was a 32-year veteran of the department.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the crash. Breedlove was driving a Kia Sportage SUV "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into Givens, who was blocking an entrance ramp for the funeral escort, Chief Renee Hall said.

