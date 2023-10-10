Viral video: Men seen wearing Nazi clothing, accessories in North Texas restaurant; woman confronts them

Jessica Gregorio told WFAA that one of the men chanted "white power" before leaving the restaurant, which sparked a heated exchange between them.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed a video from a Fort Worth Torchy's Tacos restaurant that shows a group of men, who have been blurred due to their ages not being confirmed, wearing Nazi gear.

Jessica Gregorio said she was at lunch when she noticed them and began recording.

"Several of them were wearing Order of the Black Sun T-shirts, which I had looked up in the moment because I wasn't sure exactly what that was," Gregorio said. "But I had a feeling based on all of the attire."

Still, she thought, just maybe, their attire could be for Halloween. But as she and her mother looked closer at the group, she said her mom noticed some of them wearing chains with swastikas.

"I was pretty verbal with my mom about being very uncomfortable and upset -- seeing that at the restaurant that we were eating at. I was probably making them uncomfortable by staring at them," said Gregorio.

Her cellphone video shows a swastika on the arm of one person and on the backpack of another person. She spoke aloud to let the group know she was going to record them.

"They didn't seem fazed when I was taping them," Gregorio said. "Once the recording stopped is when one gentleman went 'white power' as he was walking past our table, and me and him did exchange words."

During their confrontation, Gregorio shared she became emotional and even cried tears. But she refused to stay silent. She believes there were close to a dozen people among the group. After exchanging words, her video shows the group leaving Torchy's.

But some of them returned to buy more food.

WFAA received a statement from the public relations team for Torchy's Tacos. It reads in part, "We do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group. When the group tried to come back, they were not allowed. We will continue working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of our guests and team members."

Torchy's Tacos spokesperson Morgan Hendrix told WFAA that the company is proud of how their employees handled the unexpected situation at their Fort Worth restaurant. The management team worked to deescalate the guest despite their unwelcomed behavior, which reportedly included chanting about white supremacy.

Just like Torchy's Tacos, Gregorio, who is proud of her Jewish heritage, has zero tolerance for groups that spread hate.

"As far as the people who are dressed like that are concerned, obviously, it's just disgusting," Gregorio said. "As a Jew, I've been told a lot in my life that those people don't still exist, and this is my first time really seeing it in person and being able to prove, yes, it is alive and well."