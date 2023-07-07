'She was patient, loving and caring'| Best friend of Como mass shooting victim shares memories as vigils begin

Fort Worth Police arrested a 19-year-old and 20-year-old in the July 3rd Como mass shooting, and have not ruled out more arrests in the case.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gabriel Gonzales' world changed forever after gunfire broke out during a fireworks show in the historic Fort Worth neighborhood of Como on July 3.

He was with his best friend Cynthia Santos when the shooting started. Both tried to run for their lives.

Santos didn't survive.

"She was the best friend ever in the world, and there is very few people like her in this world," Gonzales said.

A Fort Worth Police Department camera captured the moment when crowds of people started running for cover.

"As we ran, another friend that was with us went ahead of me," Gonzales said. "And when I looked back to look at it, I had just seen the whole crowd of people running towards me. And as they cleared up, I saw her [Santos] on the floor, and I ran to her because I thought she tripped."

Santos was among the three people killed by gunfire that night. Eight people were also injured.

Now, Gonzales will be among family and friends attending a vigil for Santos organized by pastor Felton Jenkins.

Jenkins prayed with Gonzales near Santos' makeshift memorial in Como.

"Our goal is to pray for the family and help and see if we can get them counseling, anything, and any kind of help possible," said Jenkins.

There is a second memorial a block away for another victim, 18-year-old Paul Willis. His brother Jalen visited the site with Willis' friends, who pray for justice.

Two of the families have set up GoFundMe accounts for funeral help.

The family of Paul Willis fundraiser is accepting donations here: https://gofund.me/847ea4c8. His mother told WFAA that her other son and Willis' best friend are experiencing extreme grief right now.

The GoFundMe for shooting victim Cynthia Santos is https://gofund.me/dc0b4097.

Saddened about the deaths, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes shared arrest information during a Friday, July 7 news conference.

"Our homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Christopher Redic Jr. and 19-year-old Brandon Williams," announced Noakes.

The two have both been charged with three counts of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gonzales is glad about the arrests. But he doesn't want people to forget his best friend, Santos.