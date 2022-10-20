Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash

Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week.

Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.

Here are the details:

Candlelight Vigil Sunday, Oct. 23

Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson Rd, Carrollton, Texas 75006

7:30 p.m.

Visitation Wednesday, Oct. 26

Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Rd, Frisco, Texas 75033

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. : Open to Public

Funeral Thursday, Oct. 27

Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd, Plano, Texas 75093

1 p.m.

Private processional and interment will follow

Tuesday night, the Carrollton Police Department identified Nothem as the officer who died in the crash. Nothem was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.

On Wednesday, WFAA's William Joy spoke with the officer's father, Steve Nothem. Steve Nothem said before his son was a police officer, he served as a U.S. Marine and did two tours in Iraq.

“He did that because he wanted to matter. He wanted ...,” Nothem said, as he choked up. "The Iraq war was young and dangerous, and he wanted to make his mark."

Nothem's death is the first line-of-duty officer death in the city's history.

The officer's death marks the second week in a row of tragedy for North Texas police departments.

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was killed last week while driving to work. He was struck head-on by a driver on Spur 408 in southwest Dallas. The driver who struck Arellano was going the wrong way on the highway.

The crash Nothem was involved in happened on the turnpike near Josey Lane at about 10:30 p.m. Police said the officer was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver who hit Nothem's vehicle, 82-year-old Phillip Parker, of Carrollton, died at the scene, police said.

Rex Redden, the city's executive director of public safety who is serving as acting police chief, said Nothem was a husband and a father to four children. He had served the Carrollton Police Department for almost three years.