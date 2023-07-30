Video shows White Settlement police officers rescue man from burning car

The man was unconscious as officers pulled him from the vehicle.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Two White Settlement police officers are being called heroes after they rescued a man from a burning car in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29.

Police said officers responded around 2:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Cherry Lane to a crash where a car struck a pole. The crash caused the car to catch fire, police said.

According to police, arriving officers learned there were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that the driver was able to escape. The front passenger, however, was unconscious inside the car, police said.

Police said officers were able to pull the man out of the burning vehicle as medical crews arrived.

Watch video from the incident below:

"I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook. "As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome."

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, police said.