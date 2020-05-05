Victims sexually harassed by landlord for rent money urged to come forward

Victims of sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, loan officer, or any other person who has control over housing can contact the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice is urging people who were harassed by their landlord when they were unable to make rent to come forward.

With many people in financial predicaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox is asking victims to come forward if landlords asked for sexual favors from tenants in exchange for rent.

“Many landlords have responded to these circumstances with compassion, working together with their tenants to weather the current crisis," Cox said in a statement. "However, other landlords have responded to requests to defer rent payments with demands for sexual favors and other acts of unwelcome sexual conduct.”

Nearly one-third of Americans were unable to pay their April rent at the beginning of the month, the department said in a statement.

The Department of Justice is investigating and prosecuting landlords and property managers in these types of cases, the department said.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed the Civil Rights Division and every U.S. Attorney's Office to devote all necessary resources to investigate reports of housing-related sexual harassment resulting from the current crisis, the department said in a statement.

“Tenants should never have to choose between housing and sexual harassment,” Cox said. “Sexual harassment by those who prey on vulnerable tenants is both reprehensible and illegal.:

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination the law prohibits.

Many instances of sexual harassment go unreported and this trend is further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many investigations frequently uncover sexual harassment that has been ongoing for years and identify numerous victims who never reported the conduct to federal authorities, the department said.

Contact the Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative at 844-380-6178 or at

fairhousing@usdoj.gov.