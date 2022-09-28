'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price

“A lot of emotions trying to understand the outcome of everything,” said Sabrina Price, who is Jonathan Price's sister.

WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price.

Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA is hearing from the victim’s heartbroken sister.

“In shock,” said Sabrina Price, the victim’s sister.

It’s been almost two years.

“I don’t understand what Mr. Lucas was thinking,” said Sabrina Price.

And Monday, the family watched the video again.

In the bodycam video: "What's going on, you doing good?"

In the video, you see Lucas arriving on scene, and confronting Jonathan Price.

At one point, Lucas pulls and uses his taser on Jonathan Price. Then, Lucas shot Jonathan four times.

Sabrina Price couldn’t believe what she was watching.

“When I watched it, I’m assuming, or thinking there would be a pause. But there was none,” she said.

Lucas was acquitted of murder by an all-white jury. And the family feels lost and frustrated.

“How someone can just react off of emotions in the moment?” said Sabrina Price.

The Price family would've celebrated Jonathan's 33rd birthday in November.

“[He] Was very known in the community,” said Sabrina Price.

Jonathan grew up playing football, and was very popular in town.

“He loved taking care of himself, he loved seeing other people taking care of themselves,” said Sabrina Price.

She said her family waited two long years for justice.

“To walk away with a not guilty was almost like a slap in the face. Basically seeing Jonathan get killed all over again,” she said.