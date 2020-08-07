Victim identified in Everman shooting

Daquan Baskin, 19, of Arlington, was shot and killed while parking a car outside of the Shax convenience store in Everman Monday night, Everman police said.

Police Tuesday identified the victim of a Monday shooting outside a convenience store in Everman.

Daquan Baskin, 19, of Arlington, was shot and killed while parking a car outside of the Shax convenience store in Everman Monday night, Everman police said.

When police arrived at the scene at 5:53 p.m. to respond to a shooting call, they found Baskin on the ground in the parking lot with a "single, life-threatening gunshot wound," according to police. The Everman Fire Department arrived, administered CPR and took Baskin to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.

Police said Baskin was driving a car with him and three other passengers inside. Baskin was parking the car in the Shax parking lot when one of the backseat passengers "fired one round from a pistol, through the backseat," hitting Baskin. All three passengers immediately started calling police after the shot was fired, police said.

All three passengers have been detained by police and are cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed, and police are still figuring out if the shooting was intentional.

Everman police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and have asked the Texas Rangers for assistance.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by this very tragic, and unnecessary, loss of a young man’s life," the Everman Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.