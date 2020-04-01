DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a person critically injured.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Friday evening near the 7310 block of Marvin D Love Freeway.

Officials say the victim was meeting up to sell something to someone but was then robbed and shot.

Officers say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A physical description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

