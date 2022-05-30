Veterans in North Texas remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Community members gathered at Heroes House, an affordable housing complex for veterans, to remember and honor service members who lost their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Veterans across North Texas participated in Memorial Day events that focused on remembering and honoring service members who lost their lives.

Tenants and neighbors gathered in a courtyard at Heroes House in East Dallas on Monday.

”By the time I graduated high school, I went straight to Vietnam,” W.T. Tyler shared.

He and his neighbors made it an annual holiday tradition to honor the fallen and remember the sacrifices of many.

“Just thinking about the people that put their lives on the line for us,” said Army veteran David Lane.

The Memorial Day event at this site was significant. Heroes House is a complex dedicated to affordable housing for veterans in Dallas.

“If somebody needs something, we always help out. That’s just the way we are. We’re like a big family,” Lane explained.

Neighbors say the sense of community in the complex is unmatched. They understand many veterans often face many quality of life hurdles after returning home.

“Being around them makes me feel good. Because it brings back good memories to me,” Tyler said.

The residents said they can’t do it alone. At Heroes House, the veterans shared their experiences and stories with elected officials from all levels of government.

“The service that you have provided, makes it possible for me to be on your shoulders,” Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel told the crowd.

The residents said they hope the connections could help lead to more partnerships and resources for veterans across the region.