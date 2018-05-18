Jennifer Shannon, a Verify viewer, buys expensive eggs because she doesn't like the idea of a chicken raised in a cage.

“I think a conventional chicken is in a little-bitty cage with other hens,” she says.

For her Verify journey she wants to know what all labels on cartons mean

“My question is what kind of eggs should I be eating? Simple as that,” she asks.

HEART HEALTH

First, let’s start with some quick background on heart health.

We used to think eggs were bad for your heart. But that's changed.

Jennifer and I met Katherine Nashatker, Director of Nutrition at the Cooper Clinic, at Norma’s Cafe. They go through about 6000 eggs a week here.

She’s telling us scientists no longer believe cholesterol in your diet necessarily leads to cholesterol in your body? Her recommendation?

“For adults, it would be one a day,” Katherine says.

“Then are eggs really good for you?” Jennifer asks.

“Yes, yes. I think eggs are still good for you. A source of protein that is so versatile and easy to incorporate in your diet,” she says.

The American Heart Association now recommends one egg a day. Weight Watchers doesn't even set a limit on how many eggs you can eat.

“At the end of the day, it's all about saturated fat and gone are the days of vilifying the cholesterol-rich egg,” Katherine says.

What does Jennifer think about that?

“I'm really shocked. I had no idea that one egg was the limit for me,” she says.

PASTURE-RAISED EGGS

Jennifer and I are in Honey Grove, Texas, now to learn about pasture-raised eggs from a company called Vital Farms.

We're on the sorting line with Dan Brooks, Brand Communications Director. He says treating hens better makes a better egg.

“They're less stressed, they're happier, they're healthier. They’re going to lay a better egg. It's just common sense,” says.

“Have you done studies to show your eggs have more nutrients than a conventional egg?” Jennifer asks.

“Penn State did a study where they tested pasture raised eggs and found more nutrients,” Dan says.

That’s true. That small study found double the amount of Vitamin E and Omega 3's, as compared to caged birds.

Alright, that’s nutrition. How about labels?

What Jennifer wants to know is what all these different labels mean on the egg cartons? Here’s what we’re learning.

While most people think Cage Free means the birds are roaming around in tall grass, that’s not true. According to the USDA, Cage Free hens do not have outside access but do have the freedom to roam inside.

Free Range means all-day outside access. According to the group Certified Humane, some farms offer 2-square feet of pasture per bird. But grass is not required by the USDA.

And there's pasture-raised. Based on standards from Certified Humane, hens get all-day access to 108-square feet of pasture land, per bird.

“At the store your eggs are expensive and I can also get a dozen eggs super cheap. Why wouldn't I buy the super cheap eggs and get a dozen eggs?” I ask Dan.

“If you want quality products and want the animals to be cared for with a much higher welfare standard then it requires a system like this,” Dan says.

“An animal is outside eating the seeds off this naturally growing grass, it’s breathing fresh air, out on a sunny day it’s getting vitamin D directly from the sun,” he says. “They are sentient beings and they deserve a better life,” Dan adds.

As Jennifer and I get ready to hit the road, what did she think of her visit?

“Those were definitely happy hens. They didn't seem stressed out. They were curious about us. It was this really cool, bucolic setting that I was hoping it would be,” she says.

CONVENTIONAL EGGS

Our requests to tour a large, conventional egg facility were denied. So, Jennifer and I drove to Texas A&M's Center for Poultry Science in College Station.

Dr. Craig Coufal is telling us this is a small research barn but the living conditions are similar.

“This is a cage house. The manure falls through the cages. It's collected down below, so the birds stay nice and clean,” Craig is telling us, as our tour begins.

Jennifer is immediately concerned about the welfare of the caged hens.

“It was hard for me. It was sad for me to see the chickens in cages,” she says.

Now it’s Jennifer’s turn to ask questions.

“I thought for sure, a pasture-raised bird had much more variety in their diet and that it would make a more nutritious egg, is that an accurate assumption?” Jennifer asks.

“I would say no. A hen biologically only has so much ability to manipulate that egg,” Craig says. “From her perspective, she's going to produce an egg that is of the correct compositional quality to produce a chick,” he adds.

“Look at all the eggs in the egg case, are they all essentially nutritionally the same?” I ask.

“Essentially yes,” Craig says. “At the macro level they are all equal,” he adds.

Egg Layer Complexes, is what these places are called and it’s where 85% of our eggs come from. These are much larger facilities than cage-free. There are 6-7 hens to a cage, each with about 75 square inches per bird.

Craig is telling us about research that shows caged birds can have poorer quality feathers and weaker bones, but they also have a lower mortality rate.

“What's a natural environment for a chicken?” Jennifer asks.

“These birds have been selected over time to do well in this environment. They’re cool, their temp is good, plenty of feed in front of them, plenty of water. Not stressed by predators,” he says.

“If we are trying to produce high-quality food at the cheapest price, then you can't do any better than this system,” Craig adds.

“Is it humane?” I ask.

“Sure, it's humane. The animals have been provided with everything they need,” he says.

As we’re leaving College Station, I asked Jennifer what she was feeling more comfortable about the welfare of the animals.

“I still felt sad, but I think it was more my problem then for the chickens,” Jennifer answered.

CONCLUSION

Alright, we’ve seen and learned a lot. What did Jennifer conclude?

“When it comes to the nutrition inside an egg do you feel like an egg is an egg?” I ask.

“Yes. Absolutely. I didn't think that before starting this,” she answers.

“Are eggs good for you?” I ask.

“Yes,” she says.

“What kind of eggs should you buy?” I ask.

“Any kind?” she answers.

“What kind will you be eating?” I ask.

“I'll be eating a pasture raised egg,” Jennifer says. “For me, personally, I just like the idea of that chicken,” she adds.

“Worth 4, 5, 6 bucks for you?” I ask.

“For me it is. And here's the thing, that's okay. I don't think there's a bad choice in this, which is good.”

Don’t take my word for it, take hers.

