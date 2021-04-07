Fatal crash after vehicle falls from the freeway ramp down a 30-foot ravine in Fort Worth, police say

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Video above is from an earlier story.

Man dead after crashing through the freeway ramp and falling down a 30-foot ravine.

Fort Worth officials responded to a fatal crash on Sunday evening at the 501 block of Martin Luther King Freeway northbound.

Police said they arrived on the scene and confirmed the vehicle went off the ramp and dropped down a 30-foot ravine.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the driver as Jose Reyes Rodriguez, 59.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is now investigating the incident at the scene.