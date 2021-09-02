TABC says Varsity Tavern not enforcing social distancing, face masks; suspends liquor license

Employees and patrons at the Fort Worth bar were not wearing face coverings, the order said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended a Fort Worth bar's liquor license for 30 days after it failed to comply with mask and social distancing requirements, according to an order.

The bar, Varsity Tavern, is located at 1005 Norwood Street near West 7th.

The TABC said in the emergency order that on or about Feb. 4, Varsity Tavern failed to operate with social distancing requirements and COVID-19 health protocols.

Employees and patrons were not wearing face coverings, the order said.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave executive orders last year which mandated masks and occupancy requirements for restaurants that had less than 51% of sales from alcohol.

The hospital region that includes North Texas has been over 15% capacity, meaning 50% capacity limits are still in place and bars must close.

More than 2,800 bars in North Texas have converted to restaurants and can remain open with capacity limits and COVID-19 health protocols.

WFAA has reached out to Varsity Tavern, but has not received a response.

Still, bars have had their licenses suspended by the TABC down for violations.

In December, WFAA reported that Fort Worth's Rail Club Live had received 14 COVID-related citations from the city.