Transformer fire shuts down North Texas middle school for at least a day

MESQUITE, Texas — A fire involving a transformer shut down Vanston Middle School in Mesquite on Wednesday, school district officials said.

The building wasn't damaged, but "significant rewiring must completed to ensure we can safely reoccupy the campus," the Mesquite Independent School District tweeted.

The building was without power Tuesday evening. The district's facilities department was working with Oncor to figure out when electricity could be restored.

"MISD is working diligently to reopen the school as soon as possible, and we will keep you informed of our progress," the school district tweeted.

Due to electrical damage sustained as a result of today’s transformer fire, Vanston Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 23. — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) August 22, 2023