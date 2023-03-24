The train was traveling eastbound from Eagle Pass to San Antonio, according to a statement from Union Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are responding after 15 migrants were found in a train car – two of them dead – along a stretch of U.S. Highway 90 about 20 miles east of Uvalde, police officials say.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when Border Patrol says they received a call from a distressed person inside one of the train cars, according to a statement from Union Pacific.

The statement says of the 15 people found in two different train cars, four were air-lifted to San Antonio, six taken to local hospitals, and two died.

"Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border. We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars," Union Pacific says.

Highway 90 was closed in both directions at FM 2730 as authorities responded to the incident.

Union Pacific also says the incident is under investigation.

The below photo captured by Chopper 5 shows the large law enforcement presence still on the scene several hours after the discovery was reportedly made.

