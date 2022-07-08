Uvalde mayor calls ALERRT report inaccurate, says Uvalde officers didn't get chance to shoot gunman before he entered school

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says "no Uvalde police officer saw the shooter prior to him entering the school."

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is speaking out over what he says are inaccuracies in the report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) about what happened at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

"No Uvalde police department officer saw the shooter on May 24 prior to him entering the school," said Mayor McLaughlin. "No Uvalde police officers had any opportunity to take a shot at the gunman. A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside, but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well. Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter."

The mayor went on to add that the ALERRT report and the timeline given by Texas DPS after the Senate hearing were incorrect. He added that DPS troopers were onsite and at the door of Robb Elementary School about three minutes after the shooter entered the building on that tragic day. He said there were also dozens of DPS troopers onsite by the time of the breach in the classroom.

"’I've said it once and will say it again, the premature release of piecemeal information or anything related to the May 24 Department of Public Safety (DPS)/Texas Rangers investigation is a disservice to families who lost children or parents because the true facts need to come out once all investigations/reviews, which the City expects will be thorough and fair, are complete," said Mayor McLaughlin. "I firmly believe it is imperative the families are provided with complete, unbiased, and comprehensive information about this incident. I will continue to advocate for comprehensive information to be provided to the families and citizens of Uvalde and to make every effort that something like this does not happen again."

The mayor's office, the Uvalde County District Attorney and the Texas DPS have requested the city to not release any City records related to the Robb Elementary School investigation.