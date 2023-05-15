'I'm furious' | Dad of Uvalde victim calls out Gov. Abbott for suggesting special session on school choice program over gun legislation

Parents of children who died at Robb Elementary begged the governor to call a special session and address gun laws. Now, he's floated overtime work on another topic.

DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott Sunday suggested he'd call a special session if lawmakers do not send him his preferred school choice bill, angering parents who begged for a special session after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Abbott, who declined to interview with WFAA for this story, contends the school choice bill lawmakers are currently debating does not apply to enough children.

The House committee's version would only allow students who attend F-rated schools or those with disabilities to capture taxpayer dollars for private education.

"This latest version does little to provide meaningful school choice, and legislators deserve to know that it would be vetoed if it reached my desk," Abbott said in a tweet.

"Failure to expand the scope of school choice to something close to the Senate version or the original House version of the Senate bill will necessitate special sessions," he continued.

The Senate already passed a version of the bill which would apply to most K-12 students. The state would invest up to $8,000 in educational savings accounts, which work like vouchers, for each eligible student who enrolls in private school.

That money could cover tuition, as well as textbooks and tutoring.

But the Senate plan apparently lacks support in the House, where rural lawmakers fear public dollars would be diverted away from their public schools to private schools in bigger communities. The bill has been stalled in committee for weeks.

The clock is ticking on such legislation, prompting Abbott to threaten a special session. The regular session adjourns May 29.

"I'm furious," said Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia died in the 2022 attack on Robb Elementary school.

"He wants to say this is for the children's best interest," Cross continued. "My son's best interest would be to still be alive."

Cross and other victims' relatives begged Abbott to convene a special session last year.

At minimum, they wanted lawmakers to bar people under 21 from buying AR-15-style guns. But the governor did not call lawmakers in for overtime work, and legislation to "raise the age" failed during this regular session.

"I don't understand why he wants to push and push something nobody wants and will call a special session for that, but in the wake of Uvalde last year he couldn't even be bothered," Cross said of the governor.

Cross said he will continue to "call out" the governor and other lawmakers "until they hear me."