Uvalde CISD officer terminated after community uproar

Crimson Elizondo was fired after new information surfaced.

UVALDE, Texas — The former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting who was hired as a police officer for Uvalde CISD was terminated Thursday.

Crimson Elizondo was seen in footage of the May 24 tragedy at Robb Elementary School and was one of the first troopers to arrive at the school in response to the shooting.

Families of the Robb victims took to social media Wednesday night in outrage following the report, with one parent tweeting "This is a slap in the f*ing face!!"

Elizondo was fired by The Uvalde Condolidated Independent School District and they released this statement Thursday:

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo. We sincerely apologize to the victim’s families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused.

Ms. Elizondo’s statement in the audio is not consistent with the District's expectations. Effective today (October 6), Crimson Elizondo has been terminated from her position with the Uvalde CISD.

Regarding the remaining UCISD Police Department employees, we continue to make personnel decisions based on verifiable information. An independent investigation is underway to evaluate the actions of the current officers on May 24, 2022. Additionally, we are awaiting results of a management and organizational review of the UCISD Police Department that will aid the district in taking informed actions to further ensure the safety and security of our schools.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will provide update(s) as information becomes available to us."