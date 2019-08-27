Residents at a North Dallas apartment complex were evacuated Monday night after a utility pole fell on the side of the building, sparking a four-alarm fire.

Firefighters responded at about 11:45 p.m. to a three-story apartment building in the 18900 block of Lina Street, near the President George Bush Turnpike and Rosemeade Parkway.

According to Dallas-Fire Rescue, the fire started in the attic and floor spaces. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire by 2:30 a.m.

The fire affected 12 units in the building. Officials said American Red Cross also responded to the scene.