LIST: Utility payment assistance programs available in North Texas

DALLAS — With ongoing heat in the Texas this summer and an increase in energy demand, we've compiled a list of utility payment assistance programs available across North Texas for low-income households.
All of these resources require applications and screenings to ensure applicants meet eligibility requirements. It’s not clear what the turnaround time would from application to receiving assistance.
Here are some programs to consider:
- Texoma Council of Governments: https://www.tcog.com/energy-services/#energy
- Texas Utility Help: https://texasutilityhelp.com/updates/
- Dallas County assistance: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/comprehensive-energy-assistance-program.php
- Tarrant County assistance: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/neighborhoods/cap/energy-assistance
- Denton County assistance: https://www.ifmdenton.org/i-need-help
- Collin County assistance: https://assistancecenter.org/utility-programs
