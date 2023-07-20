LIST: Utility payment assistance programs available in North Texas

All require applications and screenings to ensure applicants meet eligibility requirements.

DALLAS — With ongoing heat in the Texas this summer and an increase in energy demand, we've compiled a list of utility payment assistance programs available across North Texas for low-income households.

All of these resources require applications and screenings to ensure applicants meet eligibility requirements. It’s not clear what the turnaround time would from application to receiving assistance.

Here are some programs to consider:

Texoma Council of Governments: https://www.tcog.com/energy-services/#energy

Texas Utility Help: https://texasutilityhelp.com/updates/

Dallas County assistance: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/comprehensive-energy-assistance-program.php

Tarrant County assistance: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/neighborhoods/cap/energy-assistance

Denton County assistance: https://www.ifmdenton.org/i-need-help

Collin County assistance: https://assistancecenter.org/utility-programs