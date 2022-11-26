USPS: Grant a child's Christmas wishes by adopting their letter to Santa

It's a program that has run for 110 years, giving a little extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of the year. The U.S. Postal Service is calling on kindhearted and generous people to adopt letters to Santa.

Those interested in adopting letters will help fulfill the wishes of children and families who have written personal letters to Santa. Hundreds of thousands of letters are written each year. Over the years, many of the letters to Santa are known to tug at people's heartstrings.

USPS makes Operation Santa letters happen solely off random acts of kindness from strangers. It's a program that has run for 110 years, giving a little extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

Registration is open for those who wish to be potential adopters. For those who wish to write a letter, it's open to the public.

Beginning Nov. 28, verified adopters will be able to visit USPSOperationSanta.com and read through letters to choose one or more to fulfill, USPS said.

"Once the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes," USPS said in a news release.

This is also an opportunity for businesses and other organizations to create a team to adopt letters. However, everyone participating must complete the verification process.