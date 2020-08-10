U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charges City of Arlington for housing discrimination

The Fair Housing Act prohibits any discrimination that makes housing unavailable for families because they have children.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said Wednesday it is charging the City of Arlington for violating the Fair Housing Act because it refused to approve proposals for affordable housing unless limited to elderly residents.

According to the HUD's charge, city officials allegedly said that they thought residents who had children were "problematic." The charge started when a developer complained after they had a proposal blocked by the city because the city's housing policy prohibited non-age restricted units of affordable housing.

A United States administrative law judge will hear the HUD's charge unless any party chooses to have the case held in federal district court. The administrative law judge may award damages if any discrimination is found, and the judge may also order injunctive relief and/or fines. If the case is heard in federal court, the judge may award punitive damages.