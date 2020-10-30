UPS looks to hire more than 2,000 seasonal employees in D-FW

In the Dallas area, UPS is looking to hire driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

UPS is looking to hiring more than 50,000 seasonal employees, with more than 2,000 of those positions being in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company is hosting a one-day hiring blitz Friday.

The hiring event will be held virtually. Applicants will check into a virtual lobby and then do an online interview with UPS Human Resources representatives.

Below is a breakdown of the pay for those positions:

Haslet: Pre-load $17.50

Independence: Preload $17.50

D-FW: Day sort $16

D-FW Night sort $16

D-FW: Sunrise hub $16

Below is a list of locations looking to hire this holiday season. They will host virtual events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday:

Dallas: 10155 Monroe St

Fort Worth:1300 E. Northside Drive

DFW: 1683 W. 19th Street, DFW Airport

Independence: 13700 Independence Pkwy

Mesquite: 4300 Samuel Blvd

McKinney: 3000 Redbud Blvd

Chalk Hill: 1910 Chalk Hill Rd, Dallas TX, 75212

Haslet: 1400 Intermodal Pkwy, Fort Worth TX, 76177

Lone Star: 2320 E. Bardin Rd, Arlington TX, 76018

More information can also be found at UPSjobs.com/brownfriday.