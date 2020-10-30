UPS looks to hire more than 2,000 seasonal employees in D-FW

UPS is looking to hiring more than 50,000 seasonal employees, with more than 2,000 of those positions being in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The company is hosting a one-day hiring blitz Friday.
The hiring event will be held virtually. Applicants will check into a virtual lobby and then do an online interview with UPS Human Resources representatives.
In the Dallas area, UPS is looking to hire driver helpers, package handlers, and seasonal drivers.
Below is a breakdown of the pay for those positions:
- Haslet: Pre-load $17.50
- Independence: Preload $17.50
- D-FW: Day sort $16
- D-FW Night sort $16
- D-FW: Sunrise hub $16
Below is a list of locations looking to hire this holiday season. They will host virtual events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday:
- Dallas: 10155 Monroe St
- Fort Worth:1300 E. Northside Drive
- DFW: 1683 W. 19th Street, DFW Airport
- Independence: 13700 Independence Pkwy
- Mesquite: 4300 Samuel Blvd
- McKinney: 3000 Redbud Blvd
- Chalk Hill: 1910 Chalk Hill Rd, Dallas TX, 75212
- Haslet: 1400 Intermodal Pkwy, Fort Worth TX, 76177
- Lone Star: 2320 E. Bardin Rd, Arlington TX, 76018
More information can also be found at UPSjobs.com/brownfriday.
The company says often seasonal positions often turn into full-time positions. About 37% of seasonal workers last year came back to a permanent job after the holidays, according to UPS.