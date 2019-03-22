DALLAS — UPDATE: All five suspects are now in custody, police say.

Clarification, 2:01 p.m.: Dallas Police now say the suspects in this carjacking were wearing masks, but not clown masks, as a DPD officer on the scene originally stated. Police also now say one suspect remains on the loose, rather than the two people originally reported.

Dallas police arrested four suspects connected to the carjackings of two women Thursday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Sunland Street. Two women told police that they were inside one of their vehicles when five masked suspects — four carjackers and a getaway driver — drove up next to them and approached them and demanded the keys to their vehicles, according to police. The suspects had weapons with them, so the women handed over their keys, according to police.

The carjackers got away with the two cars, but police were able to track one of the cars near Fair Park. When the suspects realized what was going on, one of the men rammed the car into a police SUV, police said. Video from WFAA shows the damage that was done to both the stolen vehicle and the police SUV. The officer in the damaged police SUV was not hurt. The four suspects were arrested, police told WFAA. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away. That person remains at large.

Police also recovered the second vehicle.

WFAA was there when some of the arrests were being made and saw officers placing the suspects in the back of the squad car.

Police said the group has been doing this for a while and believe they are responsible for eight other robberies.

PREVIOUSLY:

Police arrested three suspects connected to a bizarre carjacking of a couple who was followed on their way home Thursday night. Police said two other suspects remain at large.

The man and woman were returning home to northeast Dallas near White Rock Lake in separate cars Thursday night, and police said they suspect the couple was followed. When they got home in the 12100 block of Sunland Street., five people wearing clown masks, mostly juveniles, got out and fired two gunshots. No one was hit, police said.



The masked carjackers got away with the two cars, but one of the cars had a tracking mechanism inside. Police said they tracked the vehicle to near Fair Park, and then when they realized what was going on, one of the men rammed the car into a police cruiser. A video shows the damage that was done to both the vehicle and the police SUV. The officer in the damaged police car was not hurt.



WFAA was there when some of the arrests were being made, officers placing them in the back of the squad car.

Police recovered both of the stolen cars. Police said the group has been doing this a while and believe they are responsible for eight other robberies.