'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case

This is the first time the teen's parents have spoken publicly following the shooting earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning.

Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.

"He is continuing to fight for his life on life support... He still has a hole in his chest right before his heart," Crump said. "The fact that Erik is here is about a miracle every day."

"This is about vigilance. This is about everyday prayer, first and foremost for Erik's life."

Crump said that the family will seek justice for their son.

"You cannot justify this unjustifiable, unconstitutional, excessive use of force on this 17-year-old child who was doing everything right," Crump said. "He graduated high school early. He had aspirations to be a businessman."

Erik's father, Erik Cantu Sr., spoke about his son's injuries.

"He is getting slightly better. His wounds are healing."

"He's such a fighter. He's so strong, and he's doing this," said his mother, Victoria.

"It's just been a horrific rollercoaster," she said. "Our main focus has been Erik's health. ... We just want to be there by his side every day."

"I just want everybody to keep praying for Erik. We need you, he needs you."

Crump had a warning for other families about what he called "profiling (of) this young Hispanic teenager."

"If we don't get justice for Erik Cantu, honest to God, it can happen to you. We have to get justice in this matter," he said.

Officer James Brennand was responding to an unrelated call on October 2 near the McDonald's at Blanco Road and West Avenue when he saw Cantu’s car and ordered the teen out.

At the time, Brennand said he believed the car was stolen.

The teen was eating a burger in the parking lot.

The car backed away, and the officer opened fire.

Since the shooting, Brennand has been fired and criminally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

He has since posted bond.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.